Badgerland Financial Awards Scholarships to High School Grads

Badgerland Financial recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 22 graduating high school seniors who will be pursuing their interest and studies in an agriculture related field at a short course, technical school or university this fall.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com

