Badger women’s soccer to open NCAA tournament at home

The Wisconsin women’s soccer team earned a No. 3 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament and will host in-state rival Milwaukee in a Friday-night clash at the McClimon Soccer Complex. The Badgers (14-3-2) and Panthers (17-1-1) will meet in a 5 p.m. battle in Madison as the winner will advance to play the […]

