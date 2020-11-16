Badger women’s hockey tops WCHA Preseason Coaches Poll

Defending regular season champion Wisconsin is the pick among league head coaches to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Women’s League 2020-21 regular season title. The Badgers totaled 34 points and four first place votes in preseason polling among the WCHA’s seven bench bosses. Defending WCHA regular season champion Minnesota received three first place […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.