Badger women’s hockey rebounds to win Saturday at Bemidji State

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team rebounded from a 2-1 loss on Friday night to beat Bemidji State 4-0 on Saturday in Bemidji, Minnnesota. After a scoreless opening period for the Badgers (24-4-0, 14-4-0-0 WCHA), senior Sam Cogan got things started. Cogan received a feed from freshman Sophie Shirley heading towards the net and sliced the […]

