Badger women’s hockey advances to NCAA title game

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team advanced to the NCAA Frozen four championship game. The Badgers routed Clarkson, 5-0, in Friday’s Frozen Four semifinals in Hamden, Connecticut. Annie Pankowski scored two goals for the Badgers (34-4-2), who advance to play Minnesota (32-5-1) in Sunday’s championship game (1:30 p.m.). The game was close until the Badgers […]

