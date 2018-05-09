Badger Womens Golf Fail to Qualify for Nationals; Curtis Qualifies Individually

Despite having home course advantage, the Wisconsin Badgers womens golf team came up short in its quest to reach the NCAA National Tournament this week. The women’s team had to deal with windy and wet conditions that forced a shotgun start to the third day of the tournament Wednesday, and couldn’t make up enough ground […]

Source: WRN.com

