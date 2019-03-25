Badger Women Win 5th NCAA Hockey Title

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team captured their 5th NCAA Championship and first since 2011, blanking the rival Minnesota Gophers 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Hamden, Connecticut. Senior’s Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski scored for the Badgers, who capped the title season with their 35th win (35-4-2). Shaver gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead at […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.