Badger Women Win 5th NCAA Hockey Title
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team captured their 5th NCAA Championship and first since 2011, blanking the rival Minnesota Gophers 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Hamden, Connecticut. Senior’s Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski scored for the Badgers, who capped the title season with their 35th win (35-4-2). Shaver gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead at […]
Source: WRN.com
