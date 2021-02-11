Badger women upset No. 12 Ohio State

For the first time in eight years, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team upset a top-15 ranked team, knocking off No. 12 Ohio State, 75-70 on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. Junior forward Imani Lewis recorded her ninth double-double of the season, which leads the Big Ten. Lewis has a career-high 27 points and added […]

