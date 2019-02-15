Badger women upset #24 Michigan State

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time since the 2013 season, rolling past #24 Michigan State 79-62 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten) set the tone of the game early, jumping out to a 8-0 lead less than four minutes in. The […]

