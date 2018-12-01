Badger volleyball team advances to NCAA Sweet 16

For the sixth-straight season, the 8th ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team has advanced to NCAA Regional play. The sixth-seeded Badgers advanced by knocking off Pepperdine 25-16, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13 on Friday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Sophomore Sydney Hilley recorded her seventh double-double in the last eight matches with 48 assists and 19 digs, which […]

