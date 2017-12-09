Badger volleyball season ends in round of 16

The 11th ranked Wisconsin volleyball team saw their season come to an end at the NCAA Regional semifinals, falling in four sets to defending NCAA Champion Stanford. Wisconsin (22-10 overall) won the opening set 25-22 but lost the next three. The Badgers hit an amazing .593 (19 kills – 3 errors – 27 attempts) in […]

Source: WRN.com

