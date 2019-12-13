Badger volleyball advances to Elite Eight after third straight sweep
The No. 4 Wisconsin Badger volleyball team swept No. 13 Texas A & M in its NCAA Regional Semifinal match on Friday afternoon. The Badgers (25-6) have now won nine straight sets in the NCAA tournament, taking the match 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 over the Aggies (23-8) at the UW Field House. Three Badgers finished with […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Foxconn at risk of losing out on subsidies, Wisconsin warns tech company1 hour ago
- Badger volleyball advances to Elite Eight after third straight sweep2 hours ago
- Stingl: Packers, Bears, Vikings, Lions. These Wauwatosa fans enjoy a neighborhood rivalry2 hours ago
- Judge orders state to purge more than 200,000 Wisconsin voters from the rolls3 hours ago
- Madison East students find hidden cameras in hotel rooms3 hours ago
- Marquette Poll shows little change in impeachment opinions4 hours ago
- Homeowners, Businesses Awarded $950K To Improve Water Treatment Systems8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats Push For Passage Of Drug Cost Bill8 hours ago
- Toll Booth Scam Latest in Scammers Attempts to Steal Your Money8 hours ago
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards14 hours ago
- Eau Claire Co. Farm Tech Taking Orders for Toy Truck14 hours ago
- Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.