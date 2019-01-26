Badger men’s hockey rebounds to earn split with Gophers

Senior captain Peter Tischke scored the game-winning goal at 4:02 of the third period on Saturday night, giving the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team a 4-3 win and split of their two game series with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Badgers (9-11-4, 5-5-4-1 BIG) trailed the Gophers (10-11-4, 7-6-3-0 BIG) […]

