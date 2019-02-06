Badger Lighting, BRF/Tomah Girls Hockey Teams Seeded for WIAA Tournament

The Badger Lightning girl’s hockey team will be the #7 Seed in Section 3. The Lightning will travel Edwards Ice Area to take on the #2 seeded Rock County team at 7pm on Valentine ’s Day (Feb 14th). The Black River Falls/Tomah girls hockey team will host a first round matchup on February 14th as the received a #4 seed and will take on the # 5 seeded Northland Pines Eagles at 7pm. Black River Falls/Tomah is in section #2.

