Badger football team moves up in both Top-25 Polls

The Wisconsin Badgers, coming off a 49-11 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday night, moved up in both Top 25 Polls on Sunday. The Badgers climbed two spots to number-12 in the Amway Coaches Poll. They’re third among four Big Ten Conference teams in this weeks poll. Ohio State (3-0) is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.