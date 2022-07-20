Bader, Thomas Age 69 of Reedsburg

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3.

Thomas is survived by his sisters, Sandra Russo (Bader), Darcy Pagel (Bader), along with many nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Russell Simington and Harlan J. Bader.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.