Bader, Kenneth Lee Age 64 of Parkman, OH formerly of Mauston

Kenneth Lee Bader, 64 of Parkman, Ohio and formerly of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 3:24 pm in University Hospital Geauga Medical Center surrounded by his family following a five month illness with Glioblastoma. Services were held in Warren, Ohio on January 15, 2019. A memorial Service for family and friends in the Mauston, Wisconsin area will be held on June 8, 2019 at the Peace Presbyterian Church, 217 Oak Street, Mauston, WI at 1:00pm.

Ken was born on January 18th, 1954 in Mauston, WI the son of John James Bader Sr and Betty Lou (Gilchrist) and was a 1972 graduate of Mauston High School.

Kenneth served his country aboard the USS America as an Electrician in the United States Navy. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ken was discharged on April 13, 1977.

He was a phone company man for over 35 years, starting off as a technician and cable splicer with the United Telephone Company of Ohio which later became Sprint and is now Century Link. Ken was a union man and served as the Warren, Ohio International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Union President for several years. He was also an active member of the Filipino American Organization of Northeast Ohio (FAONEO), serving as president from 2011-2012.

Ken was a very strong, loving and giving person. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, traveling, and the friendship of all who knew him.

He left behind his wife Gerturdes “Desi” Estapia Bader whome he married on June 1, 1996; his mother Betty Lou (Gilchrist) Bader of Mauston, WI; a daughter Danielle (Jason) Boyles of Sparta, WI; two step daughters Ida (Chuck) Seckler of Youngstown, OH and Mailene Glaspell of Warren, OH; a brother Richard (Myla) Bader of Mauston, WI, five grandchildren; Destenee, Andrew, Jaelynn, and Addyson Boyles and Chelsea Glaspell and three nieces: Debbie (Dan) Forsyth, Christine Day, and Rhian Santos.

Besides his father, Ken was preceded in death by his brother John Bader Jr and a son-in-law Patrick Glaspell.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.