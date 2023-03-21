Bader-Jackson-Matthews, Ina “Sis” Age 85 of Mauston

Ina “Sis” Penny Bader-Jackson-Mathews

The kindest lady with such an infectious smile has gone to heaven. She left here earthly home on March 14, 2023 with family and friends by her side.

Ina was born in a cabin located in 7-Mile Creek on September 9, 1937 to Norma and Roy Bader. The family later relocated to a home in the Lyndon Station area known warmly as “The Farm.”

Ina married Ervin Jackson and for many years lived in Milwaukee. During their time there they fostered children in crisis and children with special needs. Their daughter, Norma Jean, passed away at age fourteen, in 1974. They also suffered the loss of a foster son, Danny, who passed away in 1986 at the age of twelve. Ina’s caring and nurturing ways continued throughout her lifetime.

Eventually Ina and family, relocated to the Mauston area where they continued to be active with their family, friends and community. It was here, Ina, found great enjoyment in camping, fishing and family gatherings, observing the beauty of God’s handiwork revealed in flowers, birds, and butterflies. Ina also relished the times spent picnicking at the farm, walking the paths at Devil’s Lake State Park, taking Steven to Circus World Museum, or sharing her large Christmas Village with friends and family.

Ina always made time to prayerfully study and share Biblical truths with her family and friends. Her greatest desire was for all people to be rescued from sin and to claim Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. Ina’s heart was always in tune with her deep faith.

Ina was a member of the Christian Temperance Union and also enjoyed ministering in churches. The sustaining element of her life was reading, studying and sharing the truths she found in Scripture. It carried her through all of life the troubling times and the joyful times.

After, Ina’s husband Ervin passed in 2010, the Lord blessed her once again with marriage to, Richard Matthews. Richard also preceded her in death. Ina continued to profess her faith and share her life with son Steven. She and Steven spent time writing, drawing, watching game shows and television programs like “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and “The Waltons”.

Ina was further preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Harlan, Jim, Arvella (Toot), Claire, Manley, LeRoy, (Buster), Norman (Nub), Roy Jr. (Butch) and Ruthie.

Ina is survived by her son Steven, sister-in-law Pat Bader, nieces, nephews her long time friends “Pam” Marlene, Jan and Betty. Also, Christian friend Knox, her loving Grace Community Church family and many others.

We wish to thank UW Hospital/Clinics, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston Area Ambulance, AGRACE Hospice Care, Our House, Wisconsin Dells, medical, professional and all caregivers for their professionalism and compassionate care for Ina.

Ina never hesitated to share her testimony and her love for Jesus. Ina loved well and was well loved for her unselfishness and altruistic spirit. Isaiah25: 6-9.

Funeral service for Ina will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Olson will officiate and Mary Schultz will accompany with music.

