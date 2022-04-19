Bader, Harlan J. Age 73 of Mauston

Harlan J. Bader, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00A.M, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, WI where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.

Burial will be at the Rose Cemetery.

Source: WRJC.com







