BackgroundChecks.org Releases Ranking of the Safest Cities in America, by State

BackgroundChecks.org has published its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state for 2019. At a time when fear and uncertainty course through the country, the Safest Cities report aims to shift the discussion towards commemorating the cities that have been relentless in their pursuit of day-to-day safety for their citizens.

Wisconsin’s top five safest cities are:

Cedarburg

Monroe

Grafton

New Berlin

Mequon

The Safest Cities report was compiled using a statistical calculation of every city’s latest violent crime rate, property crime rate, and number of law enforcement officers employed. A total of 2,929 cities were analyzed in the report, filtering out any cities with populations of under 10,000. Furthermore, all crime rates were analyzed on a per-capita basis (i.e., per 1,000 inhabitants). Lastly, the data used in this report is a combination of information found in the FBI’s UCR program, as well as corresponding Census data.

