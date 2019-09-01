BackgroundChecks.org Releases Ranking of the Safest Cities in America, by State
BackgroundChecks.org has published its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state for 2019. At a time when fear and uncertainty course through the country, the Safest Cities report aims to shift the discussion towards commemorating the cities that have been relentless in their pursuit of day-to-day safety for their citizens.
Wisconsin’s top five safest cities are:
Cedarburg
Monroe
Grafton
New Berlin
Mequon
The Safest Cities report was compiled using a statistical calculation of every city’s latest violent crime rate, property crime rate, and number of law enforcement officers employed. A total of 2,929 cities were analyzed in the report, filtering out any cities with populations of under 10,000. Furthermore, all crime rates were analyzed on a per-capita basis (i.e., per 1,000 inhabitants). Lastly, the data used in this report is a combination of information found in the FBI’s UCR program, as well as corresponding Census data.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- BackgroundChecks.org Releases Ranking of the Safest Cities in America, by State9 hours ago
- Incarcerated parents learn to stay in contact with children22 hours ago
- Campaign to lure young workers abides despite budget slight23 hours ago
- Weather across Wisconsin to remain calm, pleasant through Labor Day weekend1 day ago
- Health Groups Applaud Lawmakers for Bill to Raise the Tobacco Sales Age to 211 day ago
- Tiber, Ellen Alice Age 79 of Hustler2 days ago
- Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispu...2 days ago
- Vander Veldens Selling Whispering Pines Tree Business3 days ago
- Petrowski Among Possible Contenders for Duffy’s Seat3 days ago
- Midwest Champion Sheepdog Trials this Weekend3 days ago
- Health officials warn: stop vaping THC products3 days ago
- JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.