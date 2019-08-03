Back injury ends Eke’s basketball career at Marquette
Redshirt sophomore Ike Eke’s basketball career at Marquette has come to an end. The redshirt sophomore has been dealing with a back injury, causing him pain for most of the last two years. Eke has had a pair of surgeries and an extensive evaluation process has determined that he is medically incapacitated to participate in […]
Source: WRN.com
