Back injury ends Eke’s basketball career at Marquette

Redshirt sophomore Ike Eke’s basketball career at Marquette has come to an end. The redshirt sophomore has been dealing with a back injury, causing him pain for most of the last two years. Eke has had a pair of surgeries and an extensive evaluation process has determined that he is medically incapacitated to participate in […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.