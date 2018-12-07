Babysitter Accused Of Sexual Assault

An eight-year-old child tells authorities about being sexually assaulted by a babysitter several times over a two-week period. Seventeen-year-old Riley M. Roth was arrested November 30th. The victim says he was tied up and gagged during the attacks. Additional charges were filed against the teenager Wednesday in another case. Investigators accused him of having sex with a 15-year-old and Roth has denied those charges. The victim and a witness have confirmed the sex acts.

Source: WRJC.com





