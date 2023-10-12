Baby Oliver Scot Morris of Necedah
Baby Oliver Scot Morris, beloved son of Dusty Morris and Samantha Fischer, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
A Visitation for Oliver will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with a Prayer Service to follow at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
