Baby Oliver Scot Morris of Necedah

Baby Oliver Scot Morris, beloved son of Dusty Morris and Samantha Fischer, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

A Visitation for Oliver will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with a Prayer Service to follow at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.