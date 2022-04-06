Babcock Sr, Ralph E. Age 76 of New Lisbon

Ralph E. Babcock Sr. age 76 of New Lisbon, WI., died on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home. Ralph was the son of Wallace J. and Caroline R. (Roberts) Babcock and was born on November 16, 1945 in Hillsboro, WI.

Ralph has been a lifelong resident of New Lisbon/Orange Township area. Ralph was united in marriage to Linda A. Visgar on November 22, 1963 in Mauston, WI. Ralph worked in the cheese industry as a young boy and young man. Afterwards, he became an Over the Road truck driver and drove for 46 years.

Ralph was a hard worker, a devoted husband, and was very active in his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives. He enjoyed striking up conversations, as he was a good storyteller and enjoyed a good joke. He would often reminisce about all of his adventures growing up on the farm, working in a cheese factory, and most of all loved telling his trucking stories. In his younger years, Ralph enjoyed snowmobiling with his family. Later in life, when he wasn’t maintaining his lawn or tinkering in the garage, he could be found enjoying dice and card games with family and friends, watching westerns or wrestling, and grilling out.

Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph Babcock Jr of New Lisbon, daughter, Tammy Babcock of New Lisbon, sisters, Tillie Olson of Baraboo and Linda (Doug) Morris of Cedarberg, WI., grandchildren, Timothy Babcock of Verona, Destiney Wheeler of Horicon, Damien Babcock of Lyndon Station, 5 great grandchildren and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, brother, Wallace Babcock Jr., and sisters Kathleen Slater, Sandra Greeno, Virginia Slater, Margie Bollig and Leona Slater.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 11:00am at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering of family and friends from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Jeff Fairchild presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







