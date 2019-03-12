Babcock, Linda A. Age 71 of West Bend Formerly of Hillsboro
Linda A. Babcock age 71 of West Bend, WI., died on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. Linda was the daughter of Clarence and Bonnie (Gibney) Visgar and was born on August 23, 1947 in Hillsboro, WI.
Linda worked at Vacuum Platters for 20 years, and waitressed for another 15 years at Grandma’s Kitchen and the Bunkhouse. Linda married Ralph E. Babcock Sr. on November 22, 1963 in Mauston WI.
She enjoyed dice and card games with family and friends, crocheting blankets for her 5 great grandchildren and gambling at least once a year on her birthday if not more. She loved gardening and baking. Linda was very active in her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. She loved to dance whether at the bar in her younger years or in the kitchen while she baked her special treats for her babies. She also enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband Ralph and family.
Linda is survived by her husband Ralph of West Bend, children Ralph Babcock Jr of New Lisbon, Tammy (Dan) Stanton of Mauston, sister Faye Stilin of Janesville, grandchildren, Timothy Babcock of Madison, Destiny Fonseca of West Bend, Damien Babcock of Mauston, 5 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren, and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bob, Dale, John, Earl, Roger, and Jim.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday March 16, at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Wendy Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
