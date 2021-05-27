Award Being Issued by City of Mauston for Vandalism Information
The City of Mauston is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalization of the Jones Park bathrooms.
Crews found this toilet demolished, along with other miscellaneous damage that has occurred sometime in the last 24 hours. Please contact the Mauston Police Department if you can help us apprehend the vandals.
Source: WRJC.com
