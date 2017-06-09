Avery attorney files motion in appeal

The attorney for Steven Avery is trying to make her case for a new trial, arguing that evidence shows the convicted killer didn’t do it. Kathleen Zellner, filed a more than 1,200 page motion in Manitowoc County, in hopes that the jury’s guilty verdict will be thrown out. Avery was convicted of the Halloween 2005 […]

Source: WRN.com

