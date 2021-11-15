Average number of daily COVID-19 cases increased for 13th straight day and state still doesn't have updated vaccination numbers
The DHS is still not able to provide vaccine numbers for the state, as they are dealing with an ongoing data reporting issue with Walgreens.
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Trial for foster dad accused of child's murder postponed until...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM
Timothy Hauschultz's trial in foster child's killing was to have begun on Dec. 6 in Manitowoc County Court. Now, it'll be sometime in 2022.
'I no longer want to hear we're the best-kept secret' UWGB chancellor ready to lead...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM
COVID-19 pandemic affected all aspects of campus life; even Michael Alexander's installation was delayed more than a year
Rebecca Kleefisch sues state elections commissioners as Robin Vos says they 'probably'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM
Kleefisch in a statement said her lawsuit would force the commission "to clean up their act prior to administering the 2022 election."
Daniels, Gary Paul Age 40 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Green Bay Packers' first stock sale in 10 years begins Tuesday at $300 a share
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM
This is the sixth stock sale in the team's 102-year history. The last sale was in 2011.
JUNEAU COUNTY ONCE AGAIN MOVES TO COVID-19 CRISIS MODEL AMID RISING CASES
by WRJC WebMaster on November 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM
Bice: Fundraiser for Mandela Barnes hosted by group caught talking political dirty tricks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM
Democracy Partners, which is hosting the fundraiser for Mandela Barnes, was co-founded by Robert Creamer, a felon who pleaded guilty to bank fraud.
Suamico man hired as Oconto County Health & Human Services director
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM
Scott Shackleford is currently the deputy HHS director in Sheboygan County.
