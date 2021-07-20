Average new COVID-19 cases increased for the 13th consecutive day
The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 156, up 64 cases from a month ago.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Brown County Sheriff's Office addresses gun incident at Bellevue Walmart
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 12:52 AM
Lt. John Bain answers media questions about a report of a man with a gun at Bellevue Walmart on June 19, 2021.
Sheriff's office says it has identified 'upset' Walmart customer whose holstered gun led...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM
Brown County sheriff's officials say the man never pointed his weapon or removed it from its holster, but they want to speak with him.
Schneider to open innovation center in Ashwaubenon with artificial intelligence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM
Construction on "The Grove" will begin this fall as the trucking company responds to "disruptive" changes in the industry.
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM
Packers bring back pep rallies for road games this season in New Orleans, San Francisco...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Pep rallies return as the Green Bay Packers prepare for a more normal season.
Man dies while swimming in Door County at Cave Point County Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM
Deputies responded after a man got out of Lake Michigan, collapsed and fell back in, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.
