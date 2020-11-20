Average daily COVID-19 death rate exceeds 50 for first time

The average daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is now over 50. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 83 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,876. The average daily death count is now over 50 for the first time. DHS reported 6,635 new cases and a daily positive test rate of […]

Source: WRN.com







