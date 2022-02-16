Average COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalization levels are all declining in Wisconsin
The percentage of people testing positive for COVID dropped to below 9% for the first time since November
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission says it did not OK Green Bay ballot counting process after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 11:34 PM
A notice posted at City Hall said absentee ballot counting would be open to the public at 4 p.m. The city started counting at 7 a.m..
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
Ron Johnson moves to block William Pocan nomination to federal court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM
Johnson cited concerns by the Green Bay legal community and bail policies in the wake of the Waukesha parade tragedy in opposing the Pocan nomination.
Last Afghan evacuees leave Fort McCoy for resettlement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 8:35 PM
The last of the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees who were housed at Fort McCoy have left the base for resettlement in their new communities.
In State of the State, Evers says he’ll call special session on his budget surplus plan
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM
In his State of the State address Tuesday night, Governor Tony Evers called on Republicans to return part of a projected budget surplus back to state residents. The Democratic Governor will sign an executive order, calling a special session of the […]
Green Bay School Board to open meetings to the public in person, with masks optional
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2022 at 7:46 PM
All meetings, including committee meetings, will be open for in-person attendance but with virtual streaming options. Masks will be optional.
Afghan evacuees in Wisconsin process relief, uncertainty, stress and trauma. A network of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM
Afghans face many hurdles as they settle into their new lives in the U.S. Local refugee aid groups are working to help them through the process.
Attorney for Fox River Mall shooter leaves case after the teen writes judge to say he was...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM
In a handwritten letter to a judge, Dezman Ellis, 18, says his defense attorney, Scott Ceman, promised him he "was only going to (receive) 15 years."
