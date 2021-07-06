Average COVID-19 cases at the lowest mark since March 2020
The seven-day average of daily cases sits at 63, down 71 cases from a month ago and the lowest mark since March 22, 2020.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin State Fair food is back: Here are the 2021 Sporkies food competition finalists
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM
From a deep-fried fish fry to cinnamon roll bacon cheese curds, the finalists for the Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkies food competition are here.
What to know about training camp and other Packers events in July
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM
Training camp, 5K run/walk and shareholders meeting all on Packers' schedule in July.
Zernia, Wallace Rudolph Age 90 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM
Mac & cheese drive-thru in Hillsboro benefits local medical care
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM
Adams Man Injured in Monroe County Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM
Veterans Memorial Underway in New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM
Motorcycle Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM
It won't be safe to swim in Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening as high waves,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM
A strong cold front surging down Lake Michigan will bring high waves and strong currents, making swimming dangerous from Kewaunee to Racine counties.
