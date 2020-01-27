Auxiliary donation improves security

Reporting to work before the sun rises can bring with it a sense of insecurity. Thanks to a generous donation from the Hess Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the staff members at Wisconsin Dells Dialysis Center are feeling more safe and secure.

A panic button alarm system was purchased for the dialysis center team. Now, if employees feel that they are in danger, they can press the buttons on their personal safety alarms to discreetly call for help. The push of the buttons immediately alerts local police, as well as other dialysis staff members. “I hope I never have to use it,” commented one employee. “But it sure is a nice reassurance to have with me.”

This is just one example of the positive impact the Auxiliary’s donations have made on the community over the past 60 years. If you are interested in learning more about how you can help the Auxiliary, stop by the store when it’s open, or send an e-mail to Hess22@frontier.com.

Volunteers are needed in the store, especially with moving and sorting donations. If you are able to give even just a few hours of your time, it would be a huge help to the group, which will ultimately benefit the community.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.