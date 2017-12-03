Autopsy planned in death of three-month-old boy found dead Sunday on Green Bay's east side
Autopsy planned Monday in the case of 3-month-old found dead Sunday at a residence on Green Bay's east side.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
