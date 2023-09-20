Auto workers still have room to expand their strike against car makers. But they also face risks

Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits. Only about 12% of the union’s…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.