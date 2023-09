Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM

Auto workers have expanded their strike against major carmakers, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts-distribution centers in 20 states. In announcing the strike’s expansion Friday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Ford was spared additional strikes…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.