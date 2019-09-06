Authorities Use Drone To Find Missing 90-Year-OId Oxford Woman

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it used a drone to find a missing 90-year-old woman Wednesday. Lucille L. Schultz had wandered away from her home in rural Oxford. Officials in Green Lake and Marquette counties started searching Tuesday evening. The drone used a thermal-imaging camera to find the missing woman. She reportedly suffers from dementia.

Source: WRJC.com





