Authorities search for woman missing after paddle boarding at Harrington Beach State Park in Ozaukee County
The woman was reported to have gone to Harrington Beach State Park Wednesday afternoon to go paddle boarding and hasn’t been heard from since.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
UW-Oshkosh plans layoffs, furloughs in response to $18 million deficit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM
UW System campuses are estimated to face a combined $60 million deficit by summer 2024.
How does our body know how to take shape from a single cell? Scientists are closing in on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Scientists from all over met in Chicago at Society for Developmental Biology conference to discuss development, disease, and diversity of life.
Classic boats, tractors, booyah, blues and BBQ: Here's what to do in Door County in August
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM
A festival or special event is scheduled for every weekend of the month on the Peninsula, from Southern Door County up to Washington Island.
Kamala Harris ushers in 2024 contest with Wisconsin visit focused on Biden's broadband...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM
The Wisconsin visit is the first for Harris in a campaign season that is once again expected to thrust the state into the national spotlight.
Here are the ways Ron Johnson, others with Wisconsin ties appear in the Trump Jan. 6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The latest Trump indictment of includes a cast of characters with Wisconsin ties involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Beloit College alumnus might have sparked inspiration for 'Indiana Jones' movies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Roy Chapman Andrews' granddaughter recently donated memorabilia to the Beloit Historical Society and Beloit College — Andrews' alma mater.
'It's like having grandma or grandpa in their pockets': Elders working to preserve...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Hundreds of recordings were made of Ho-Chunk speakers in July in hopes of preserving the language.
Wisconsin's dairy industry relies on undocumented immigrants, but the state won't let...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Undocumented immigrants in the state can own and register their vehicles, but they aren't allowed to drive them, forcing many farm workers to risk fines and arrest.
