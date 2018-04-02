Authorities say 1 person injured in Clinton house fire
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a house fire in Clinton.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set7 hours ago
- Judge refuses to move Wausau mom’s case ahead on felony counts7 hours ago
- Hospitals statewide pause to raise awareness of organ donation8 hours ago
- Brewers: Counsell focused on winning, not ‘hype’8 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials8 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials8 hours ago
- Officers investigate homicide on south side of Des Moines8 hours ago
- Brittany Zimmermann murder remains open8 hours ago
- Mauston Man Accused of Sexual Molestation of 6 Year Old Girl9 hours ago
- Tomah Man Accused of Multiple Harassments, Sexual Harassments to a Woman9 hours ago
- Bank of Mauston Donates $2,000 to Mauston High School Choir10 hours ago
- Sevastopol’s Ron Frank Wins 8-Man Football Coach Of The Year12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.