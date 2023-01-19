Authorities investigating after body found in Monroe County that is believed to be missing woman
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Monroe County on Wednesday that is believed to be a woman missing since Dec. 29.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin legislators voting today to add a constitutional amendment on bail to the April...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM
The move is aimed at boosting turnout in the April 4 election that features a Supreme Court race that will determine control of the court.
Wisconsin winters can cause cooped-up kids. Here are 15 at-home snow day activities to try
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Here are 15 easy activities collected by The Post-Crescent's education and early childhood reporters, divided by age and aimed to keep kids engaged.
Kaul announces Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force
by WRN Contributor on January 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM
Wisconsin’s Attorney General has announced a new statewide, multi-agency task force to support survivors of human trafficking. Josh Kaul was in Milwaukee Wednesday to introduce the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, led by the […]
Harley-Davidson will celebrate 120th Anniversary in Milwaukee
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM
Harley-Davidson is putting together a big celebration for its 120th anniversary. The American motorcycle manufacturing firm announced Homecoming Festival events to happen July 13th through the 16th to celebrate the company’s anniversary. Those […]
A Wisconsin man saw the 'natural wonder' of the entire Mississippi River, all by bike
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM
Over the course of 33 days, Roger Gray biked more than 2,000 miles from the start of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota to its end, where it spills out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Packers join Bellin Health in getting life-saving devices into schools, sports centers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM
Bellin Health will conduct training sessions to make sure each AED recipient has multiple representatives properly trained in CPR and AED use.
Door County theater company Third Avenue Playworks announces 2023 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM
A season-opening world premiere, a musical, two fast-paced comedies and a radio play based on a classic Christmas movie will be on the TAP stage.
Police arrest Green Bay man following robbery at BMO Harris Bank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM
Police took a suspect into custody after an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police deal with rash of Green Bay car thefts; stress commonsense steps to reduce chances...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 12:20 AM
Since Jan. 15, two Kias, two Hyundais and an Infiniti were stolen from near owners' homes; police ask people to check doorbell-cam video footage.
