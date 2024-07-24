Authorities identify victims of fatal plane crash near the site of an air show in Wisconsin
A Pennsylvania man and a man from New York have been preliminarily identified as the victims of a fatal plane crash near the site of an airshow in eastern Wisconsin. The Winnebago County sheriff’s office says that the bodies of…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 24, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Brewers blank Cubs – Packers practice in the rain – Badgers kickoff Big Ten Media Days
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 24, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee police chief visits Austin, TX seeking chief’s job there (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s police chief presents himself for a possible new job. Chief Jeffrey Norman was in Austin, Texas Tuesday night to talk to media members and […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Harris rallies support in must win Wisconsin (WEST ALLIS) All eyes will be in Wisconsin between now and November. In West Allis on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris was on the presidential campaign trail, in must win Wisconsin. Harris told […]
Man Arrested After Refusing To Leave Hillsboro Business
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:18 PM
Dump Truck Tips Over Near La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:05 PM
Motorcycle Accident Between Elroy & Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 7:04 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 23, 2024 at 5:47 PM
Big Ten Media Days are underway – Jordan Love still a spectator on day 2 of Training Camp
McKinley, Gladys Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:47 PM
Noth, Lavonne G. Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2024 at 2:41 PM
