Authorities find paddle board in town of Holland belonging to woman missing from Harrington Beach State Park
Authorities are asking homeowners who reside along Lake Michigan between Sheboygan and Port Washington to check for signs of the missing woman.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
UW-Oshkosh plans layoffs, furloughs in response to $18 million deficit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM
UW System campuses are estimated to face a combined $60 million deficit by summer 2024.
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM
HS Football Preview – 2023 Westfield Pioneers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul won't say if fake electors are under investigation after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM
The Department of Justice "can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation" in Wisconsin, Kaul said when asked by reporters.
How does our body know how to take shape from a single cell? Scientists are closing in on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM
Scientists from all over met in Chicago at Society for Developmental Biology conference to discuss development, disease, and diversity of life.
Classic boats, tractors, booyah, blues and BBQ: Here's what to do in Door County in August
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM
A festival or special event is scheduled for every weekend of the month on the Peninsula, from Southern Door County up to Washington Island.
Kamala Harris ushers in 2024 contest with Wisconsin visit focused on Biden's broadband...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM
The Wisconsin visit is the first for Harris in a campaign season that is once again expected to thrust the state into the national spotlight.
Here are the ways Ron Johnson, others with Wisconsin ties appear in the Trump Jan. 6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The latest Trump indictment of includes a cast of characters with Wisconsin ties involved in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
Beloit College alumnus might have sparked inspiration for 'Indiana Jones' movies
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Roy Chapman Andrews' granddaughter recently donated memorabilia to the Beloit Historical Society and Beloit College — Andrews' alma mater.
