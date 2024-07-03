Authorities, churches identify 6 family members killed in Wisconsin house fire
Authorities and churches have identified the six family members who died in a Wisconsin house fire. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 66-year-old Steven Witte, 38-year-old Charis Kuehl and 35-year-old Lydia Witte were killed…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 3, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Explosion destroys Walworth County home, sends man to hospital (TOWN OF LAFAYETTE) An explosion destroys a Walworth County home. Crews responding to the blast in the Town of Lafayette near Elkhorn Tuesday afternoon found a small fire in the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Fire victims had ties to Green Bay church (NECEDAH) The six victims in a weekend vacation home fire in Juneau County have connections to a Green Bay area church. Killed in the fire were Steve Witte, a pastor from Green Bay, two of his […]
-
6 Dead in Necedah Structure Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:08 PM
-
Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM
-
2 Found Deceased in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:06 PM
-
Registration is currently underway for July & August volleyball camps in Reedsburg this...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Plays in All-Star Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM
-
Reedsburg Area Medical Center once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:49 PM
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.