Authorities are investigating whether COVID-19 played a role in the death of a 13-year-old in Fort Atkinson
The family of Danny Rees is raising money for medical bills and other costs.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
A mask mandate for employees inside county-owned buildings in Brown County fails due in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM
A push for employees to wear a mask failed in Brown County on Wednesday night.
-
Hobart administrator Aaron Kramer convicted of forgery in attempt to remove acting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM
Hobart Administrator Aaron Kramer acted to remove acting village justice who represented police officer in civil suit over internal discipline matter
-
Authorities are investigating whether COVID-19 played a role in the death of a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM
The family of Danny Rees is raising money for medical bills and other costs.
-
Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson undergoes surgery after a water...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM
Tommy Thompson, Wisconsin's former governor who is now the interim president of the UW System, is out of surgery and is expected to be back at work as early as Monday.
-
Republicans advance bill to allow parents to remove children from school lessons that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM
The bill allows parents to opt out of classroom lessons that involve discussions of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
-
Wisconsin averaging more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since January
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM
The state reported 15 new COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
-
Federal judges deny Republicans' motion to toss redistricting lawsuits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM
Democrats and Republicans are asking the courts they prefer to intervene in the redistricting process.
-
Photos: New concession items at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM
Get hungry with our photos of Lambeau's newest menu items.
-
Owens, Betty J. Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.