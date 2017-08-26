Austin, Margaret Ann, age 72 of Westfield

Margaret Ann Austin, age 72, of Westfield, Wisconsin died Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Candy Lisiecki will officiate. Interment will be at the South Burr Oak Cemetery, Town of Richfield, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Margaret was born February 18, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Yolanda (Szumski) Loner. She grew up in Chicago, IL. She raised her three children in Chicago and worked at many jobs before moving to Wisconsin in 1983. She married Wayne H. Austin on September 16, 1989 in Packwaukee, WI.

Margaret enjoyed crocheting, shooting pool, traveling, collecting antiques, living in the country, her pets, collecting Mickey and Minnie Mouse Memorabilia, watching movies, and spending time with her family.

Margaret was a member of Marquette Ladies Pool League and the South Burr Oak Methodist Church.

Memorials may be directed in Margaret’s memory may be directed to her family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Yolanda Loner; brother, Martin Loner;

daughter-in-law, Becky Cayer; step-grandson, Westley Young.

Survivors:

Husband: Wayne H. Austin of Westfield, Wisconsin

Daughter: Angel (Paul Biersach) Cayer of Madison, Wisconsin

Son: Andrew (Linda Stehling) Cayer of Hancock, Wisconsin

Son: Raymond (Pam Schmidt) Cayer of Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Brother: Joseph Jr. (Phyllis Starr) Loner of Dodgeville, Wisconsin

Grandchild: Damen (Amber Spritka) Cayer of Berlin, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchild: Austin Cayer of Illinois

Great-Grandchild: Mason Cayer of Berlin, Wisconsin

Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.