Aurora's Apothecary opens in Green Bay, a third location for a business that began with a walk in the woods
Melissa Adlebush began selling her products at the Broadway Farmers Market in 2008 and 12 years later she opened her first Green Bay location.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Trump sues to try to reverse Wisconsin's election results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 3:52 PM
President Donald Trump sued Wisconsin officials Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to reclaim a state he lost by about 20,700 votes.
-
Long-simmering racial tensions in Burlington erupt after a teacher included Black Lives...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM
The school superintendent and board members are expected to take up a proposed policy on racial discrimination and harassment Monday.
-
-
#GivingTuesday: Unique opportunity to support coverage of Wisconsin's Native American...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 2:41 AM
You can support local journalism and coverage of Native American tribes with a donation to the Green Bay Press-Gazette and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
-
Gov. Tony Evers authorizes Biden electors as Wisconsin certifies election results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 12:30 AM
Gov. Tony Evers and the elections board chief certified Joe Biden's victory in the state as President Donald Trump said he was preparing a lawsuit.
-
Man discovered missing after his SUV found in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 12:15 AM
Sheriff's investigators believe Kevin M. Daley, 48, is missing and endangered.
-
Mulva Cultural Center requests De Pere approve development terms without changes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM
Terms for construction of the $70 million Mulva Cultural Center will go to De Pere's City Council and Redevelopment Authority this week.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases down Monday following testing site closures for holiday weekend
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2020 at 10:26 PM
As Wisconsin reported lower-than-usual COVID-19 numbers Monday, a Madison high school announced one of its students died of a "COVID-related illness."
-
A Madison East High School student died after a brief COVID-related illness; it's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The student is the first known person under 20 years old to die with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
