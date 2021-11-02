Auman, Sharon D. Age 82 of New Lisbon

Sharon D. Auman age 82 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at her home. Sharon was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Wald) Shunk and was born on June 14, 1939, in Stanley, WI. Sharon was raised and attended school in Stanley, then moved to Milwaukee. While living in Milwaukee she met Eugene “Butch” Auman and they later married on July 26, 1980. Eugene and Sharon bought some property in New Lisbon and shortly after, moved to the area and have resided here since.

Sharon worked as the kitchen manager for the Rafters in New Lisbon for many years. She also cooked for the Dirty Turtle for several years.

Sharon had a love for cooking and baking, she was always whipping up something for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and enjoyed collecting anything Mickey Mouse.

Sharon is survived by her husband Eugene “Butch” Auman of New Lisbon, three children, David (Linda) of Milwaukee, Daniel of Oak Creek, WI, Douglas (Lacey) of Milwaukee, a brother Ronald (Gloria) Shunk, 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, her best friend, Barb Forsythe of Mauston, and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, sister, JoanAlice, brother, Laverne Shunk and a sister Bana.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering of family and friends on Saturday from 11:00AM until the time of service. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







