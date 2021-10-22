Auditors find voting machines work properly, say election officials should adopt formal rules on drop boxes
If followed, the recommendations would clear a path for Republican lawmakers to block the use of ballot drop boxes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow files paperwork to run for attorney general in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM
Jarchow represented an Assembly district in northwestern Wisconsin for four years until 2019.
-
Three dead, woman injured in separate Green Bay-area shootings as officials urge people...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM
Police say an attempted murder-suicide in Green Bay happened hours after a man killed a woman and himself in Ashwaubenon.
-
Auditors find voting machines work properly, say election officials should adopt formal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM
If followed, the recommendations would clear a path for Republican lawmakers to block the use of ballot drop boxes.
-
Green Bay residents eye ARPA dollars for crime prevention, infrastructure upgrades
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM
The mayor hosted a town hall meeting to explain the results of a citywide survey on how Green Bay will use $23.7 million in COVID relief dollars.
-
Wisconsin Republicans consider a constitutional amendment on voter ID to avoid a veto...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM
The proposal is one of several Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is thinking about as he considers changes to voting laws.
-
Three-year-old boy dies in apparent drowning in Townsend
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM
The child reportedly fell into McCauslin Brook.
-
Man Arrested in Connection with New Lisbon Pharmacy Burglary
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM
-
Kind’s CWD Legislation Passes House Ag Committee
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM
-
DPI: Wisconsin Students Test Scores Trending Lower
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.