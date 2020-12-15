Audit reveals DWD waited weeks to resolve UI claims
An audit suggests hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit applications could have been processed much faster, as the agency tried to contend with an unprecedented number of claims amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislative Audit Bureau report found that the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development sent 77-percent of unemployment applicants into pending status when the […]
Most Wisconsin nursing homes to likely wait two weeks to get COVID-19 vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Other states will begin nursing home vaccinations this week, said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Inspired by calls to action after Jacob Blake shooting, Packers, Bucks, Brewers form...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Wisconsin's major-league franchises joined with Microsoft to give Black- and Latinx-owned startups more chances to thrive.
What happened to James Ruland? Fond du Lac County authorities search for answers 25 years...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on December 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM
Town of Ripon man James Ruland was last seen at work in 1995, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office hasn't given up the search.
Green Bay Public Schools, under updated reopening plan, to ask parents: in-person or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2020 at 6:19 PM
The School Board will allow a higher rate of COVID-19 spread in the county when it opens classrooms to elementary students, sixth- and ninth-graders.
Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College votes cast for Biden as GOP pushes an alternate slate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM
While 10 Democratic electors met to finalize the state's 10 electoral votes for Biden, Republicans convened to cast votes for President Donald Trump.
With 1 million views in a day, this Wisconsin county's recycling TikTok on Christmas...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste posted a video Monday that's already surpassed 1 million views on the social media platform.
Virtual ballet class for blind dancers thrives during the pandemic
by NorthJersey.com on December 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Blind dancer Krishna Washburn teaches Dark Room Ballet classes in a unique method perfectly fit for quarantine and people with visual impairments.
Petty, William Everett Age 85 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM
