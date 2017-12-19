Audit: More than $20,000 in FFA fundraiser proceeds missing
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — A special state audit report says more than $20,000 in revenue from fruit sale fundraisers either wasn’t collected or deposited for an FFA program in eastern Iowa.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lincoln Hills official: Sex harassment of staff by teen inmates similar to public schools7 hours ago
- GOP tax cuts generate little excitement in blue-collar county that swung hard for Trump7 hours ago
- House speaker says he’s not leaving post ‘anytime soon’7 hours ago
- Union begins 1-day strike at Mayo Clinic Albert Lea branch7 hours ago
- Corporations and businesses would receive nearly half of federal tax cut in Wisconsin7 hours ago
- Packers fan gives up spot so little boy can meet Aaron Rodgers Stranger helps out Rodgers&...7 hours ago
- Drunk man attempts to pick up OWI suspect from police station7 hours ago
- 3 inmates charged in attack on Des Moines County jailers7 hours ago
- WATCH: Bright meteor lights up the sky over southern Wisconsin8 hours ago
- Sex Offender Release Information Bulletin9 hours ago
- Holiday Hunt for Select Farmland Zone Units Begins Dec. 249 hours ago
- Travelers Face Busy Holiday Period Once Again9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.